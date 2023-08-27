The Arrival of Tanker Ocean Mariner in Havana Bay Raises Questions About Fuel Supply to Cuba

Tanker Arrives in Havana Carrying Fuel for Cuba

The tanker Ocean Mariner, flying the Liberian flag, arrived in Havana Bay on Friday from the Mexican port of Pajaritos in Veracruz. Although the petrochemical complex that the tanker sailed from claimed to have no information about the cargo, a worker revealed that it is carrying around 100,000 barrels of fuel to be delivered to the island.

This newspaper was present at the Havana port during the ship’s arrival at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. A pilot-guided launch escorted the ship across the bay to the Ñico López refinery, where it dropped anchor.

“The ship is carrying less than a third of what was sent on the Share,” stated the Pajaritos operator, referring to the tanker with the Cuban flag that unloaded 350,000 barrels of crude in the Cuban capital in June. This operation was previously denounced as fraudulent by Mexican journalist Gerardo Aburto. The cargo on the Ocean Mariner is suspected to be diesel or gasoline, according to the worker.

The information regarding shipments from the state monopoly Pemex to Cuba is strictly controlled by the Secretary of the Navy, which answers directly to the Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. As seen with the Share’s trip, Mexican authorities have kept any information about the journey and contents of the tanker a secret.

On June 17, Aburto accused the Mexican government of “giving away oil to the oppressive Government of Cuba,” diverting state resources. In August, the British agency Reuters revealed that López Obrador had sent up to two million barrels of oil, equivalent to 13,000 barrels per day (bpd), to Havana over the last four months. This figure places Mexico as Cuba’s second-largest oil partner, after Venezuela and before Russia.

Mexico typically supplies Cuba with Olmeca light crude, a variety that is better suited to the country’s old refineries compared to Venezuela’s heavy oil, according to Reuters. Most cargoes arrive on ships named Vilma and Share, both bearing the Cuban flag and not sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Since July, the Vilma has made two trips from the Pajaritos terminal in Veracruz to the Cienfuegos and Havana refineries. In June, the Share also departed from the same Veracruz port to head to Cienfuegos before continuing its journey to Venezuela, where it loaded additional crude, as stated by the British agency.

Other Cuban ships have undergone repair or inspection at a shipyard in Veracruz in recent years, including the Esperanza, which is currently blacklisted in the United States.

Overall, Mexican ports have become regular destinations for Cuba’s oil tankers.

