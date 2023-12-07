the arrival of the sharpshooters and the evacuation of the students – Corriere TV

«At least 3 victims» according to the authorities; the attacker would have “died”

Shooting at the University of Nevada, United States. According to the authorities there were “at least three deaths”, the Los Angeles police announced in a post on The University’s official X profile warned students that the ongoing emergency “is not an exercise” and urged students to “run, hide and fight.” In the video you can see a police shooter running towards the scene of the shooting and the cars with reinforcements speeding towards the university.

December 6, 2023 – Updated December 6, 2023, 11:23 pm

