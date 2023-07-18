The Arrival of Wagner Group: First Convoy Reaches Belarus Base, Two More En Route

Title: Wagner Group Deploys Forces to Belarus; Additional Convoys En Route

The presence of the controversial private military group, Wagner, in Belarus has been confirmed as the first convoy arrives at a previously abandoned military base. Satellite imagery and social media videos, analyzed by CNN, reveal that at least two more convoys are on their way to join the forces in Belarus. This development follows the failed insurrection attempt by Wagner in June.

The first convoy, consisting of various military and civilian-style vehicles, reached a Belarusian military base early Monday morning, as per satellite images from Planet Labs. The vehicles, which were not previously seen in satellite images, were parked at the base shortly after arrival. Notably, the authenticity of the arriving vehicles was confirmed as several matched those displayed in a video on social media, where a Wagner convoy, identified by flags, was halted along a road.

During the analysis, CNN identified a total of 115 new vehicles at the base, including tractor trailers, trucks, big rigs with excavators, dump trucks, passenger vans, and civilian-style trucks and cars. The images and videos mark the first sighting of Wagner’s forces since their failed insurrection attempt.

The movement of Wagner’s forces continues, with two more convoys en route to Belarus. CNN verified videos shared on social media which showed the convoys, also presenting Wagner flags, at two separate locations along a major Russian highway heading towards Belarus. The vehicles in these convoys consist of civilian-style cars and trucks, pickup trucks, large buses, liquid transport vehicles, trailers, and military-style trucks, totaling at least 109 and 96 vehicles respectively.

Archival satellite imagery examined by CNN revealed the erection of dozens of tents at the previously deserted base. These developments occurred shortly after Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin backed down from the insurrection attempt in June, following an agreement brokered by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko subsequently invited Wagner’s forces to Belarus to assist in training the country’s army. The current whereabouts of Yevgeny Prigozhin remain unknown.

The deployment of Wagner’s forces to Belarus has been confirmed with the arrival of the first convoy at a previously vacant military base. Satellite imagery and social media videos have provided insights into this development, including the arrival of at least two more convoys at the base. The international community will be closely monitoring the situation as Wagner’s presence in Belarus raises concerns and questions about their intentions and the impact they may have on the region.

