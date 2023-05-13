The arrival of Zelensky in Rome, the handshake with Tajani at Ciampino – Corriere TV

The Airbus A319 of the Italian Air Force with the Ukrainian president on board Volodymyr Zelensky, visiting Italy for the first time since the start of the Russian invasionhas landed on the runway of Ciampino airport.

To welcome him, between extensive security measures and with two carabinieri and two airmen lined up in full uniform at the foot of the ladder, the deputy premier e Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanithe Ukrainian ambassador in Italy Yaroslav Melnyk and the Italian ambassador in Kiev Pier Francesco Zazo