Home » The arrival of Zelensky in Rome, the handshake with Tajani at Ciampino – Corriere TV
World

The arrival of Zelensky in Rome, the handshake with Tajani at Ciampino – Corriere TV

by admin
The arrival of Zelensky in Rome, the handshake with Tajani at Ciampino – Corriere TV

The Airbus A319 of the Italian Air Force with the Ukrainian president on board Volodymyr Zelensky, visiting Italy for the first time since the start of the Russian invasionhas landed on the runway of Ciampino airport.

To welcome him, between extensive security measures and with two carabinieri and two airmen lined up in full uniform at the foot of the ladder, the deputy premier e Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanithe Ukrainian ambassador in Italy Yaroslav Melnyk and the Italian ambassador in Kiev Pier Francesco Zazo

May 13, 2023 – Updated May 13, 2023, 10:53 am

© breaking latest news

See also  «I made history»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Ljuba Perućica arranges the cottage | Entertainment

the most expensive players of the Super League...

Cagliari-Palermo, last minute absence. Ranieri loses a starter

Bad weather in Palermo, gusts of wind and...

“ARF Comics Festival”: for those who love, read,...

Udinese Market | Eyes on Scotland: Like Ryan...

Dolph Lundgren has revealed that he is suffering...

CSA Steaua is at risk of relegation

Darija Kisić about the boy who committed the...

GFK Sloven (Ruma) – Železničar (Inđija) (Saturday, May...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy