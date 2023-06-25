The ascent of Wagner’s troops towards Moscow: this is how Prigozhin’s men advance. Sand and machine guns: the capital prepares for defense

Less than 400 kilometers. It is the distance that separates the troops of the Wagnerunder the orders of Yevgeny Prigozhinfrom the doors of Mosca. In less than 24 hours the militias of the former chef of Vladimir Putin took Rostov sul Don e Voronezh. And after the speech to the nation of the head of the Kremlin they began to march in the direction of the capital of Russiaopening up the possibility that the “endorsement” of the army of mercenaries against the heads of the armed forces you become a real coup attempt.

Thus the situation in Moscow rapidly changed and various sources indicate that the capital is preparing to defend itself against the advance of Wagner’s troops. But what has happened in the last few hours and how it could evolve scenario over the next 24? Prigozhin columns are meeting resistors? The news chases each other, often unverified, but there are some fixed points also confirmed by the authorities as well as photos and videos posted on social networks and then geolocated. At the moment Wagner, which according to Prigozhin has at his disposal 25 thousand mencheck Rostov and Voronezh.

And just from this last city, which is located in 500 kilometers from the capital, it began its ascent quickly gaining ground. The governor of the area of Lipetsk confirmed that a column of mercenary convoys is in movement towards Moscow. The column would consist of hundreds of vehicles – one speaks of fluctuating numbers between 200 and 400 vehicles – and in the course of the march would have shot down 3 helicopters it’s a military plane from transport. Several sources indicate that around 4 pm on Saturday the troops were located at the height of electdirected towards the capital through theautostrada M4. She would like to have earned approx 150 kilometers in less than half a day. A march that, without a reaction from the regular armed forces Russia, would bring them to the gates of Moscow in a matter of hours.

That’s where, according to the photos and videos circulated on social media, the Russian defenses are concentrating. In the’Moscow regionas explained by Knowledgeare under construction barrages. Some shots also capture bulldozers working to clear the roads in an attempt to slow down the advance. Military means e traffic stopped are also reported a Serpukov100 kilometers south of central Moscow. Checkpoint impromptu appeared at the southern gates of Moscow with garbage truck parked sideways to block the road and nearby police and army vehicles. Several shots signal the presence of columns of trucks loaded with trucks on the outskirts of the capital sandbagsperhaps in anticipation of the construction of barrages to defend the heart of the capital of Russian power.

