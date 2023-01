Prologue

Camera Aberta television studios (Tv Bandeirantes),

St. Paul. May 23, 1999

Journalist: “You are a deputy of the Christian Social Party. If you became the President of the Republic, would you close Parliament?”

Jair Bolsonaro: “No doubt, it would be the first thing I would do. Parliament doesn’t work! And I’m sure 90 percent of Brazilians would approve.