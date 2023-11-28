Home » The Assembly of Ecuador resolved to resume the impeachment trial against former president Guillermo Lasso
World

The Assembly of Ecuador resolved to resume the impeachment trial against former president Guillermo Lasso

by admin
The Assembly of Ecuador resolved to resume the impeachment trial against former president Guillermo Lasso

The Assembly of Ecuador has made the decision to resume the impeachment trial against former president Guillermo Lasso. This comes after Lasso’s efforts to avoid the trial by shortening his mandate and dissolving the Assembly last May. The new authorities of the Legislature, led by recently elected President Daniel Noboa, have introduced a new call for the Lasso prosecution process, with the plenary session of the Assembly planning to declare the debate open in two days.

The Citizen Revolution bloc, led by former President Rafael Correa, holds the majority in the Legislature and has been critical of Lasso’s government during his time in office. Lasso’s impeachment process, while taking place after his departure from the Presidency, is of a political nature and may not have consequences regarding the position he has already given up.

Former President Lasso, who transferred command to Noboa on November 23, left office stating that dissolving the Assembly was a correct political decision supported by over 70% of the population. The former assembly members, who were dismissed on May 17, held Lasso responsible for alleged corruption within the State and the government, involving appropriation of public funds through contracts of the public company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana with the Amazon Tanker company.

An examination by the Comptroller’s Office revealed that these contracts were detrimental to fiscal coffers, leading to the alleged corruption. To censure Lasso, 92 votes of the 137 members of the Assembly are required. Lasso has maintained that there is no evidence of alleged corruption, but the impeachment trial seeks to prevent him from holding office again in the future. (With information from AP)

You may also like

Taurus Leak: Missed | nd-aktuell.de

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Kristine Stavås Skistad beat the Swedes and took...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Wales, Prince William pours beers in a pub...

Orange Business is the first to offer Prisma...

Claudia Sheinbaum: “I want to be the President...

Werder fights, but misses record: Bremen lose to...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy