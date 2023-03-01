who goes toinheritance Of Maurice Costanzo? And what are the differences between natural and adopted children? The law has precise rules on the subject of succession. And, even in the event of the presence of a testament, a minimal part of the inheritance cannot be taken away from the legitimate heirs: which is due to them by law. In this case there is a spouse,Maria De Filippiand three children: Saverio, Camilla and Gabriele. The last adopted in 2002 by the couple. In addition to the apartments in Rome and the villas on the Argentario, there are intellectual property rights. Costanzo was in fact also the author of screenplays, such as Ettore Scola’s masterpiece “A particular day” and is the author of the song “Se telephoning” made immortal by the voice of Mina. These properties are also included in the list of assets which go to the heirs.

Maria De Filippi, who is the author of the selfie to Maurizio Costanzo’s cameraardente: he posted the photo, then canceled himself from social networks