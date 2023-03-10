Ergin Ataman was enraged by the insults in Belgrade and it seems that after that the Union of Euroleague coaches got involved in the whole story and protected him.

Source: MN Press

The saga will not end there, as the Union of Euroleague coaches has now spoken out, condemning the insults directed at Ataman, as well as all other actors of the game – players, referees, and even the Euroleague itself.

“The EuroLeague Board of Head Coaches understands that fans across the continent make our sport unique. However, all players in basketball, including fans, must also understand that in this day and age, respect for everyone involved in the game is more than crucial“, it is stated in the statement of the Union of Euroleague coaches and adds:

“Insults of any kind do not belong in sport. What happened in Belgrade against our member Ergin Ataman, and everything that happens to others in other arenas should be unacceptable, by any standard. Also, it is not acceptable to hear curses against the referees in Kaunas or the management of the Euroleague in several halls. This is a strong position that reflects the views of all members and applies to everyone who is part of the game, including players, referees and even the league itself. We are fully aware of the mentality and sports culture that for decades considered such fan behavior acceptable and we strongly feel that it is time for a change”.

Let’s remind you that Crvena Zvezda convincingly defeated Efes 94:75 and thus rejoined the fight for a place in the quarterfinals of the Euroleague, and Ergin Ataman did not watch the match until the end from the bench due to his suspension, so his assistant coach at the conference spoke only about “insults.” fans”.