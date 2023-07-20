The Atelier of the Ceramist at CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

CASACOR São Paulo 2023 presents the Ceramist’s Atelier – Pó e Glória, created by architects Flavia Burin and Bruna Moretti, from Studio HA. With light colors and a soft atmosphere, the environment is an invitation to pause and contemplate at the largest exhibition of architecture, design and landscaping in Latin America, which takes place until August 6th at Conjunto Nacional.

With 55 m², the space is divided into entrance, work area — with table, lathe and sink —, pantry/bar and living room. In the palette, white, off white, beige, nude, brown and terracotta create a serene atmosphere, ideal for reflecting and stimulating creativity.

2023 CASACOR SP Ceramist’s Atelier @ Renato Nazarro

“We chose the colors from the clay, representing the pottery in tones that were light and calm. The result is an environment that transmits peace and mixes elegance and rusticity”, says Flavia.

In addition to being idealized for a woman who has ceramics as a hobby, the concept of the workshop was guided by the theme of the event this year, which is Corpo & Morada, and in a biblical verse from Genesis 2:7, which says: “then the Lord God formed the human being from the dust of the earth, made clay, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living being”.

From this, the professionals say that they related the idea of ​​body with the dust of clay, which gives rise to ceramics, and dwelling with our soul and spirit, which inhabits the place of clay. To show the duality of body and soul, the professionals included the phrase “we are a unique mixture of dust and glory” in the project. “When she is in that space, it is the moment to internally connect with her roots and personal tastes”, says Bruna, about the atmosphere of the place.

For the second year present at CASACOR São Paulo, Flavia and Bruna are looking forward to the 2023 show. “We want to touch the hearts of people who pass through our space, bring lightness and warmth”, says Flavia. In addition, the architects intend to bring inspiration to visitors. “We expect people to question themselves about what their environment is like at home and at work and think that they can be light and purposeful”, concludes Bruna.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

