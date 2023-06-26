Home » The athletes take to the catwalk with Aslti for the fight against childhood cancer
World

The athletes take to the catwalk with Aslti for the fight against childhood cancer

by admin
The athletes take to the catwalk with Aslti for the fight against childhood cancer

by gds.it – ​​8 seconds ago

The swimming pool of the Palermo Tennis Club, on Monday 26 June, from 8.30 pm, will once again come alive with the colors of the summer for the catwalk «Sport and fashion by the pool for solidarity» which will feature the athletes,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Athletes take to the catwalk with Aslti for the fight against childhood cancer appeared 8 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Brother KIngs Kangwe Evans went to China | Sports

You may also like

At least one person has died in Stockholm...

3 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Kansas...

Six hundred young people present at the first...

Cash register bonus 2023 at the start: what...

Yevgeny Prigozhin will be killed Info

Ukraine, breaking news. No news from Prigozhin after...

Consumers worried about Japan’s nuclear sewage “voting with...

ONEXFLY: Announced a new high-performance portable “console” with...

North Korea: US and Seoul push tensions to...

Marko Verati na meti Al-Hilala | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy