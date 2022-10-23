The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that the e-mail server of one of its branches was hacked by a hacker “from a foreign country”. Iran entered the sixth week of protests after the death of a young woman arrested for wearing the veil in a way that did not comply with the rules of the Islamic republic. Over 200 people, according to NGOs, died during the repression of demonstrations, and hundreds more were arrested. A group calling itself Black Reward issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Iranian authorities on Friday, urging them to release all “political prisoners, prisoners of conscience and people arrested during the recent protests” or to make public documents related to the program. Iranian nuclear power. After the ultimatum expired, documents were released yesterday on social networks, including a short video showing an Iranian nuclear site, as well as maps and pay slips.

The Atomic Energy Development and Production Company admitted that it was attacked by hackers, while downplaying the importance of the documents in question. “Unauthorized access to the company’s e-mail system by a source from a specific foreign country led to the publication of the content of some messages on social networks,” he said, without naming the country. These messages contain “technical messages and normal exchanges,” she added. “The purpose of such illegal acts (…) is to attract public attention (…) by conducting worthless psychological operations,” according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Western countries and Iran have been trying for more than a year to relaunch the JCPOA, the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 between the main powers and Tehran: aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the abolition of sanctions international, is in crisis after Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal in 2018, which led to the imposition of US sanctions and the gradual release of Tehran from its obligations. Negotiations with Iran to restore the agreement have been stalled for months but Tehran continues to deny that it is looking for a nuclear weapon.