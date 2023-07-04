The attack against the Russian journalist Elena Milashina

Russian journalist Elena Milashina and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked while in Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, a republic of the Russian Federation. They were attacked by several people with their faces covered shortly after their arrival in the city, where they had gone to follow the trial of Zarema Musayeva, mother of two Chechen activists who had criticized the authorities of the republic, defended by Nemov himself.

They were hit with clubs in the attack, Milashina’s fingers were broken, her hair was shaved off and her face was smeared with liquid iodine, to try to prevent her from appearing in public; Nemov was stabbed in the leg. Milashina also said they were made to kneel with their hands tied and that she had a gun pointed at their head. The attackers also destroyed their phones and some documents that the journalist and the lawyer had with them.

Milashina is a well-known investigative journalist from Novaya Gazeta, an independent Russian publication, which since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has had to suspend publication in Russia due to wartime censorship laws. In past years Novaya Gazeta it had suffered from repeated attempts to limit its independence and its journalistic work, and six of its journalists were killed in the thirty years of its publication. Its director, Dimitri Muratov, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. Among Milashina’s investigations there is also the one that revealed the persecutions against homosexual people in Chechnya. The reporter was already been attacked in Chechnya in 2020.

Milashina was following the case of Zarema Musayeva: she is the mother of Abubakar and Ibragim Yangulbayev, two prominent critics of the regime of Ramzan Kadyrov, president of Chechnya, who now live in exile. In 2022, Musayeva was kidnapped from her apartment in Moscow and taken to Chechnya, where in Tuesday’s trial she was sentenced to five years in prison for insults and violent resistance to the police, charges denounced as false by human rights groups. humans.

The attack has caused quite a stir even in Russia, where restrictions on press freedom and intimidation of journalists critical of the regime are extremely common: among others, even the spokesman of the Russian government, Dimitri Peskov, has said that the aggression is a particularly serious fact to be tackled “with vigorous measures”, and announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin was made aware of it. Instead, Chechen President Kadyrov commented on the attack on Telegram, writing that he had instructed “the competent services to make every effort to identify the attackers”.

