The attack on the Kremlin frightens Russia on the eve of the May 9 parade

The incredible news released by the Kremlin, which denounced the attempt by the “Kiev regime” to strike President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the heart of his kingdom with two drones, shakes a May 9 eve to which Russia was already approaching under the banner of fear. Kursk, Oryol, Belgorod, Voronezh, Saratov, Pskov: various Russian regions – in addition to Crimea, where last Saturday two drones hit a fuel depot in Sevastopol – had announced the cancellation “for security reasons” of the military parades which every year celebrate the anniversary of the victory over Nazism in the Second World War, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War.

And following a series of drone attacks and sabotage attempts inside Russian territory, attributed to the Ukrainian services, the concern had also extended to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In the capital a few days ago the cancellation of the parade of the “Immortal Regiment” was announced: a procession in which everyone marched with a photograph of a family member who died or was wounded in the war. In past years, Vladimir Putin has always taken part in the procession, holding the image of his father. But in this war that Russia has started, May 9 is marked by the expectation of the counter-offensive announced by Kiev: a “Ukrainian D-Day” whose preparations are almost complete, explained Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov while Ambassador of Kiev in the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystaiko, said a few days ago that if it is now the weather conditions – spring mud – that are slowing down operations, “we certainly won’t let the Russians know when we start”.

In Tuesday’s weekly briefing with the media, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of the May 9 celebrations, explaining that “everything necessary” is being done to ensure security on Victory Day, despite the fact that “we are aware that the Kiev, which is behind a series of terrorist attacks, intends to continue on this line”. Prophetic words. But the decision to close the military parade on Red Square to the public and to cancel the “Immortal Regiment”, argue other observers, is rather linked to the fear of new protests.

“And if someone came out to parade with the portrait of relatives killed in the war against Ukraine?” Asks the historian Maksim Kuzakhmetov, interviewed on Radio Free Europe. Furthermore, Putin, he adds, “sees betrayal everywhere. He is afraid ». A fear that will now also feed on the images of those two drones launched within the walls of the Kremlin, despite – as Peskov clarified – the president was not present.