The video of the attack with a marine “drone”. Thus Russia has opened a new front in the war against Ukraine

Russia has opened a new front in the war against Ukraine. In these images we see the attack carried out on the bridge that connects the Odessa region to Zatoka, further south, launched with a radio-controlled explosive small boat. This is an interesting war development — and, for Ukraine, a worrying one.

Here the complete article, by Guido Olimpio and Andrea Marinelli.

February 11, 2023

