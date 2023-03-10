The German police arrested a suspected attacker who held hostages in a pharmacy in the center of the city of Karlsruhe in the south-west of Germany this evening, writes the German daily “Bild”.

Izvor: Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP

The police and the prosecutor’s office confirmed that the attacker was arrested.

The media previously reported that German police raided a pharmacy in the city of Karlsruhe in southwestern Germany and that several explosions rang out.

The exact number of hostages is not known. Some media reported that two people were held hostage.

German media reported earlier that the attacker demanded a ransom in the amount of one million euros.

(Srna)