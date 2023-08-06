The attacks of the last hours in Ukraine

Saturday evening the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky he wrote on his social channels that the Russian army bombed a blood transfusion center in Kupiansk, a city in the eastern region of Kharkiv. Again according to what Zelensky wrote, the attack would have caused deaths and injuries, but it is not yet clear how many there are.

Kupiansk had been occupied by Russian troops in the first days of the invasion, in February last year, and had been liberated by the Ukrainian army last September. Zelensky spoke of a war crime, for the deliberate choice of the Russian army to attack a civilian building where medical assistance activities were carried out.

Russia’s guided air bomb against a blood transfusion center in Ukraine. This evening, Kupiansk community in Kharkiv region. Dead and wounded are reported. My condolences! Our rescuers are extinguishing the fire. This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression.… pic.twitter.com/aCgxAbJx8P — Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) August 5, 2023

Zelensky said a factory of the Motor Sich aviation company was also attacked by a missile near the western city of Khmelnytsky on Saturday. Motor Sich manufactures aircraft and helicopter engines, and is one of the companies requisitioned by the Ukrainian government since the start of the Russian invasion.

Also on Saturday, Russian authorities occupying the Donetsk region of Ukraine accused the Ukrainian army of attacking a university in the area using cluster bombs. On Saturday morning, the Ukrainian army had also attacked with marine drones a tanker carrying chemicals and which was located in the Kerch Strait, between the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea, not far from the bridge that connects Crimea to Russia .

Attacks in Ukraine have intensified in recent weeks after Russia decided to end the grain deal, which allowed cargo ships to safely cross the Black Sea and export Ukrainian grain and other grains despite the war.

