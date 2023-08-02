Home » The attacks on the granaries of Izmail, near the border with Romania – Corriere TV
The attacks on the granaries of Izmail, near the border with Romania

The attacks on the granaries of Izmail, near the border with Romania – Corriere TV

“The Russian raids on the Danube have damaged 40,000 tons of cereals.” This is the complaint of the Ukrainian government, in relation to the barns victim of theattack on the Ukrainian river port, a few kilometers from the border with Romania (a NATO member country). Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube port infrastructure on Wednesday morning damaged a large amount of grain exports.
The announcement of the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandre Koubrakov: «The Russians have hit warehouses and silos of grain expected from African countries, China and Israel. They deliberately target ports, damaging trade with third countries”.

August 2, 2023 – Updated August 2, 2023, 6:33 pm

