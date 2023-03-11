The Attanasio family says ‘no’ to death penalty for the defendants in the Congolese trial on the killing of the Italian ambassador. And he does it not just with statements, but with a formal act: today the family’s lawyers presented in the military court of Kinshasa, where the last hearing of the trial of the six alleged members of the armed commando who on February 22, 2021 kidnapped and killed the diplomat, the escort carabiniere Victor Iacovacci and the World Food Program driver Mustapha Milambothe waiver of the civil action.

Read Also Attanasio, from documents never provided in the shadow of torture on the defendants: the obscure points of the Congolese trial that is about to end

The request was filed on Saturday and it was accepted by the judges. At the same time, the family also communicated its decision to presidency of the Council of Ministersgiven that the Italian State has in turn decided to bring a civil action, however rejecting the idea of ​​a justice that contemplates the death penalty in case of conviction.

“The undersigned, Salvatore Attanasio – reads the document forwarded by the family’s lawyers – as the father of the victim, the Ambassador Luke Attanasiogiven that at the hearing of 8 March 2023 held at the military court in Kinshasa/Gombe, the prosecutor requested the death penalty for the defendants, despite the moratorium with which the Democratic Republic of Congo undertakes not to carry out the death penalty and given that this moratorium does not guarantee that it will not be carried out in the future, declares that it renounces the right to bring a civil action in the dossier against the defendants”.

Read Also 2 years since the murder Attanasio – All stages and obscure points of the investigation. On May 25, a decision was made on the trial of the two Pam officials

A choice made consciously, in respect of the values ​​and memory of the son, after the prosecution had asked for the death sentence for the six defendants on 8 March, Fortune Hippopotamus, You are also looking for a Salary André, Issa Seba Nani, Amidu Sembinja Babu, Marco Prince Nshiminama (accused of being the material executor of the triple murder) and of Amos Mutaka Give it to ussaid Aspirantstill a fugitive. Although, in reality, for about twenty years the death penalty has been imposed, in cases of attack on state securitybut not applied and automatically switched to life sentencethere would remain a written sentence from which the family’s lawyer had the mandate to dissociate himself: in fact, nothing can guarantee that in the future, perhaps with changed political conditions, the sentence cannot be enforced.

Read Also Attanasio, the last hearing of the Congolese trial postponed because the defense lawyers did not show up: “They weren’t paid”

An act that cannot be accepted even nominally, according to Salvatore Attanasio, as his son was a man of the Italian state, which does not provide for the death penalty, and also because the Italian institutions are spokesmen in the world of the campaign for the abolition of capital punishment. Not only that: the human values ​​and faith to which Luca Attanasio had personally marked his life are incompatible with such sentences and to honor his memory, his father strongly wanted to withdraw from the family’s participation in the trial.

Read Also Murder Attanasio, one of the defendants in Congo defends himself: “I was in prison during the ambush of the ambassador’s convoy”

It also remains to be considered that the sword of Damocles of the death sentence and its possible future execution – however improbable – also constitute a very heavy influence on the defendants and about them, if any future statements and testimonials. In addition to the moral issue, in fact, the family, with its lawyers, also considered that a possible execution would deprive all parties involved of the possibility, in the future, of having recourse to new testimonies from the alleged firing squad. For its part, the Italian State, which in turn filed a civil action, has requested that the maximum sentence for the defendants be that of life imprisonment.

Twitter: @simamafrica e @GianniRosini