Title: Venezuela’s Attorney General Criticizes International Criminal Court for Lack of Impartiality

The Attorney General of Venezuela, Tarek William Saab, recently spoke out against the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing it of bias and a failure to administer justice impartially. In an interview with Globovisión, Saab highlighted the selective nature of the ICC’s investigations and raised concerns about its susceptibility to influence from powerful states.

Saab pointed out that out of the 51 individuals indicted by the ICC, only three were non-African, with the remaining majority being African and Georgian individuals. Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have criticized the ICC for what they perceive as double standards and a willingness to bow down to influential nations. Saab also emphasized the veto power of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as a contributing factor to the ICC’s lack of impartiality, as they can prevent investigations by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Attorney General further criticized the ICC’s handling of Venezuela’s case, highlighting that the country has been subjected to various forms of aggression since former U.S. President Barack Obama declared it an “unusual and extraordinary threat.” Saab claimed that this declaration marked the beginning of a regime change agenda against Venezuela, with the United States primarily employing unilateral coercive measures, often referred to as sanctions. Several neighboring countries, such as Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Peru, were accused by Saab of actively participating in this aggression against Venezuela.

However, Saab highlighted a significant shift in these countries’ positions after changes in government. They no longer supported the accusations against Venezuela before the ICC, with two even announcing their withdrawal from the accusation. This, according to Saab, demonstrates the political nature of the charges made against his country.

Saab firmly denied any allegations of false investigations carried out by the Public Ministry under his management. He pointed to the existence of official files, expert opinions, witness and victim interviews, trials, and verdicts, which he believes demonstrate the ministry’s commitment to truth and justice.

Looking ahead, Saab expressed optimism about the upcoming installation of the ICC Technical Cooperation Office in Venezuela. He believes their presence will be beneficial, as delegates will witness firsthand how complaints are investigated, trials for human rights violations are conducted, and how the Public Ministry operates. Saab hopes this will allow for a direct comparison between information received by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office and the reality of the investigative and legal processes in Venezuela.

