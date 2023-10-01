the audio of a girl who died in the fire in Murcia – Corriere TV

The father to journalists: “He was leaving, you could hear the screams, they couldn’t breathe”

(LaPresse) «Mom I love you, I’m dying, mom I love you»: an audio which is a farewell, a vocal testament entrusted by a girl to a message sent to her mother at 6 in the morning, during the fire in the nightclub in Murcia, Spain.

This was made known by Jairo, the father of the 28-year-old, who died in the fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday 1 October. «He sent an audio to her mother saying what was happening, that she was leaving. And you could hear the screams, they couldn’t breathe” explained the man.

The fire caused the death of over 10 people, while 4 others were injured.

According to initial findings, the flames may have been triggered by a short circuit in the Fonda Milagros premises from where it spread to the adjacent Sala Teatre and from there to the so-called Golden, frequented by the Latin community. The flames spread rapidly, the roof collapsed. (Lapresse)

