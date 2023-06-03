Home » The aunt of the murdered Serbian woman in Slovenia on the crime | Info
A citizen of Serbia EM (27) was killed in Maribor on May 25, and her aunt JM reveals what kind of relationship they had and some details from the life of the murdered girl.

She was my firstborn, my Belka. I am not aware that she is not there, believe me. We heard from each other almost every day. She was undergoing treatment for two months, and she was only allowed to use the phone for an hour a day. She called me every day. Every day at 4 pm I waited for her to call me and talk, she would keep repeating to me: ‘Aunt, auntie, make me laugh. You’re the only one who can calm me down“, states JM, the aunt of the murdered EM

She learned about the crime from her son. From that moment on, they cannot calm down and come to their senses. JM revealed what happened the day before the murder, as well as the vices of the murdered EM

The day before she was killed, she was discharged from treatment. I told her not to go to that guy, but to look for a job. When we spoke on the 25th, she told me that she was at a friend’s house, that she was feeling great and that she was painting her nails, and only a few hours later the worst happened. Four years after her birth, I just had my own child. I often called her my firstborn, and she was like a child to me. We had a special connection, I advised her. She listened to me. I was good with her and her temperament. She was a basketball player like her aunt, she was the besta”, adds JM

The vices of the murdered EM

According to JM, the murdered EM stopped playing basketball professionally in 2015 due to a family situation. After that, the girl indulged in vices. Soon after that, she was diagnosed.

In Slovenia, the method of treatment is different, and she was really better. She signed up to be a nurse, got away with it. We were proud“, states JM and adds that the whole family moved to Slovenia at the persuasion of the father because of the daughter’s health.

The last time JM saw EM was in January of this year. Then they were commemorating her father, who had passed away a year earlier. JM points out that due to health problems, EM was hospitalized again in March, and that she was discharged the day before the crime.

That day when she was released from hospitalization, I sent her money so that she could manage, but I only asked her not to go to that young man. She said she wouldn’t. We heard from each other the next day, that fateful May 25 around 12:00, and just a few hours later that young man killed her“, points out JM

Both are known to the police in the past. Suspect LT has been prosecuted several times for domestic violence, violation of public order and peace, but also for drug production and drug trafficking.

(WORLD/Nova S)

