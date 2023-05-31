The Australian group Wolfmother performs again in Spain

After the concert in Madrid, the band will be there the next day –June 18– in the Repvblicca of Valencia. Finally, Wolfmother will say goodbye in style in the Tsunami Gijón Festival he 28 of July.

Under the leadership of Andrew Stockdalethe band will present their latest album “Rock Out”. The trio has returned to its rock roots of the seventies, offering a complete, mature and current album that does not lose sight of the influences of hard rock of Led Zeppelin o Black Sabbath. The production of the album has been in charge of Brendan O’Brienrecognized for his work with artists such as Bruce Springsteen y Pearl Jamamong others.

Wolfmother fans and rock lovers in general will have the opportunity to enjoy a show full of energy and nostalgia, where rock classics will merge with the fresh sound of the Australian band.

The night will begin with a performance by S8nt Electric, a hard rock group from Los Angeles. With London Hudsonson of Slash of Guns N’ Roses, on drums, the formation promises to offer an explosive musical experience. The combination of his unique style and the presence of talented musicians are a perfect complement to triumph in the arena. You can check dates and buy tickets at this link.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

