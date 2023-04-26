Home » the autoclave room seized, the body returned to family members
the autoclave room seized, the body returned to family members

The basement where 30-year-old Giorgio Quartuccio died was seized at the disposal of the Termini Imerese prosecutor’s office. It must be established whether or not the electrical system is up to standard. The place was flooded, the man seems to have been convinced…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Dead by electrocution in Bagheria: the autoclave room seized, the body returned to family members appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

