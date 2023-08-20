The autonomous city, review of the book by Alexander Vasudevan

The reductionism surrounding the housing problem, the informational sensationalism and the fierce pressure towards independent and self-managed groups, regardless of any system, have completely demonized the concept of squatting to the point of annulling a previous historical journey that began shortly. after the Second World War and that poses space not only as something physical, but also political.

Among the confrontation of antagonistic positions on such a sensitive raw material, it is urgent to have works that provide perspective and, above all, new points of view that have been ignored –at least until now– by the official discourse. This has been the commitment of Alexander Vasudevan, professor of Human Geography at the University of Oxford and contributor to The Guardian, whose thesis, forged by urban studies and grassroots social activism, argues that emancipation necessarily requires alternatives such as squatting. .

Translated by Iosule de Goñi, “The autonomous city. A history of urban squatting” It is the culmination of his investigations and one of the first works that analyzes from academic rigor this phenomenon within the framework of North America (Canada and the United States) and various European cities belonging to the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands. With some notes of interest in relation to southern Europe –Madrid or Milan–, Vasudevan manages to trace a solid journey through the different social demands and the transformation of cities in a neoliberal environment, engendering multiple homes through real estate speculation. With the exclusivity that being one of the first stories of squatting represents, the author’s success is having known how to deepen the emergence of political collectives and artistic groups that, against all odds and from the margins of history, contributed to changing our perception about the urban environment.