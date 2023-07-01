The Autopsies of Five Civilians Killed by Military in Nuevo Laredo Reveal Disturbing Details

Title: Autopsy Results Reveal Disturbing Details in Nuevo Laredo Shooting Incident

Subtitle: Forensic studies shed light on the tragic deaths of five civilians at the hands of the military

The recent autopsies conducted on the five civilians who were tragically killed at the hands of the military in Nuevo Laredo back in May have provided new evidence regarding the events leading up to their deaths. This revelation comes in addition to the footage captured during the incident and the statements made by the soldiers involved, as previously reported by EL PAÍS.

According to the forensic and mechanical injury studies, obtained from the file of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the victims sustained a total of 14 bullets. Of the five individuals, four died from the gunshots, while the other succumbed to injuries sustained from the collision of the truck they were traveling in.

The case first gained media attention on June 6 when EL PAÍS released a video from a supermarket security camera showing the military allegedly shooting the unarmed men who were subdued against a wall. The men were reportedly members of a criminal group and were traveling in a black van that had crashed into the supermarket wall minutes before the incident. The military seized weapons and tactical equipment from the vehicle, including a Barrett rifle of .50 caliber.

Despite the disturbing nature of the video, which clearly shows at least three soldiers shooting at the five subdued men, the injury mechanics studies conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office suggest that the injuries sustained by the victims are “consistent” with the soldier’s account of the incident. Lieutenant José Luis N, who was in charge of the operation, stated in his report to the FGR that the five men died as a result of their companions’ attempts to rescue them, which led to them being shot.

However, questions have arisen regarding the injuries suffered by the civilians and the absence of any harm to the soldiers who were just meters away from them. Given that the soldiers should have been the apparent target of the rescuers, it is suspicious that none of them sustained injuries while the civilians were shot multiple times. Some of the injuries sustained by the civilians also appear to be particularly difficult to explain, such as the case of Jorge Antonio Colector Pineda, who received a single bullet to the top of his head.

The file further provides information on the five deceased individuals. The youngest was 23 years old, while the oldest was 37. One of them, Clinton Alex Bucha, who later died in the hospital, was Honduran but lived in Nuevo Laredo with his partner from Veracruz. The rest were Mexican, with two being from Nuevo Laredo, one from Veracruz, and one from Guerrero. All of them had significant tattoos on their bodies.

In the case of José Ángel Moreno Pool, his mother revealed that they were at the supermarket shopping when news of the shooting reached them. She expressed her belief that her son was involved in criminal activities. After the incident, the military prevented the family from coming closer, but they could see the five men from a distance. It was clear to them that some of the men were still alive.

The events leading up to the fatal shooting began earlier that day when the military initiated a chase after the black truck in which José Ángel Moreno Pool was traveling. Different testimonies from the soldiers involved indicate that the truck attempted to flee upon seeing their presence. However, some witnesses reported hearing “detonations” before the pursuit started. The chase ended when the truck crashed into the back wall of the supermarket.

Following the collision, the military removed the five men from the vehicle, disarmed them, and then reportedly beat and subdued them. Moreno Pool suffered severe head trauma, as well as a contusion on his chest that resulted in internal bleeding. It was during this time that alleged members of the same criminal group engaged in a confrontation with another part of the military located 200 meters away. Some of the bullets from the skirmish reached the scene of the crashed truck. Lieutenant José Luis N claimed that these bullets killed the four remaining men and injured Moreno Pool.

However, the details mentioned in the necropsy reports do not definitively determine who fired the bullets and from where they originated. The coroner indicates that the shots were fired from a “long distance” but does not provide specific measurements. Most of the gunshot wounds exhibit trajectories from left to right and top to bottom, but each case presents unique characteristics. For example, one victim received a single bullet to the dome of the skull, which traveled through to the thorax, causing cardiac tamponade.

Overall, the autopsy findings raise more questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the conflicting accounts and the apparent disparity in the injuries sustained by the victims and the unharmed soldiers. The investigations into this tragic event continue, with further scrutiny required to ensure justice is served.

