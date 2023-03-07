Home World The Awakened arrives in April and is shown in a new trailer
Ukrainian studio Frogwares announced today that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened will come theApril 11th: development is almost complete, the title is playable in its entirety and now the team will focus on making the finishing touches before launch.

To celebrate the news, the studio has released a new trailer that delves into the Cthulhu-inspired cosmic horror within the game; here it is below, good vision!

MX Video – Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

