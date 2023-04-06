Home World The Awakened shows itself in the launch trailer
In view of the launch scheduled forApril 11ththe Ukrainian team Frogwares today released the launch trailer for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakenedremake of one of the very first video game adventures of the famous British detective in which we see him face Lovecraftian horrors together with his trusty Watson.

Here it is below, good vision!

MX Video – Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

