Ukrainian studio Frogwares has released a new trailer ahead of the release of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakenedprovided by theApril 11th. In this Sherlock meets Cthulhu horror adventure, a young Sherlock Holmes and John Watson take on a chilling and shocking case that will bind and mark them forever; the new footage highlights this new expanded version of the relationship between Holmes and Watson.

In the title, Frogwares has revisited the relationship between the characters of Sherlock Holmes and Watson, introducing important changes at the narrative level. The focus was placed on exploring the first major cases that the two detectives would tackle together, deepening the consolidation of their famous bond. One of the main novelties concerns the character of Watson, who has been given more attention than in the original version of the game. His storyline has been completely reworked, making him playable in parts of the game and crucial to the new ending.

Furthermore, the narrative context has been enriched by fantastic elements such as elven gods, monsters and cults, which question Sherlock’s very existence. In this scenario, the character of Watson often acts as an “anchor” to prevent Sherlock from falling into total madness. However, the developers didn’t want to portray Watson as a simple one-dimensional safety net, with no character or flaws of its own. Instead, the new story approach highlights the complexity of the two characters as individuals, as well as investigators grappling with unfathomable Lovecraftian monstrosities.

