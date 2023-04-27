The awakening, film review (2023)

“Infernal Possession: The Awakening (Evil Dead Rise)” It comes to fulfill everything that a lover of the saga can expect: a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of blood. However, she is also positioned as the most comfortable in the franchise and that, without knowing it, the fans had been waiting for her for ten years. To talk about it, you have to put the background first, since we are facing one of the great and most innovative cult works of eighties horror cinema and the title that put Sam Raimi into orbit.

To the saga of “Evil Dead” It has always settled in a strange place as far as genre is concerned, since the initial film oscillated between terror and humor, with an incredible Bruce Campbell who made an art of overacting, and a Raimi who knew how to take advantage of it like no other. budget. “Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn” it became a reinterpretation of what was the first film with the addition of the chainsaw arm, intertwining comedy and gore. “Evil Dead 3: Army of Darkness” he would leave gore aside and, without any fear, he took comedy to the Middle Ages in a fantastic epic. Finally, Fede Álvarez dared to recover all the gore that the second installment had offered and adapt it into a very harsh remake about drug addiction with one of the most tremendous endings in horror cinema.

And what is the meaning of this review? Well, to show that it is a mutant saga that has dared to change gender when necessary without losing its essence. What leads to talk about “Infernal Possession: The Awakening (Evil Dead Rise)” and your comfort. It is true that it has the best CGI in the series, the shotgun, the chainsaw, the entrails, a horrible moment with a cheese grater, some vomiting, some very interesting camera games and a chilling performance by Alyssa Sutherland. However, it does not risk in terms of plot, in terms of ingenuity, in terms of the infernal. It looks like a bloody facelift of something that’s already been shown onscreen multiple times. Even if you don’t take away all the credit, it does try to bring terror to a more urban space, opening up the possibilities for the future of the franchise. The cabin is left behind to show that “Evil Dead” it can happen anywhere. In summary, it is not everything we expected, but it manages to satisfy from its comfort zone.