The award for the Palestinian Adania Shibli at the Frankfurt Book Fair has been suspended. Arab writers and publishing houses leave the event

The Book Fair Frankfurt announces the cancellation of the awards ceremony of Adania Shibli, Palestinian author of the book “A Minor Detail”. The motivation, released in a note by Litprom, the literary agency that organizes the prize, is “the war in Israel”. On the other hand, “additional space will be granted to Israeli voices”, he announced, almost simultaneously, Juergen Boosdirector of the German fair.

Shibli’s book has been dragging controversy since this summer, that is, ever since Ulrich Noller, journalist and member of the award jury, resigned against the decision to award the Palestinian writer. The discussion was then rekindled by a newspaper article, published this week, in which the book, which tells the true story of a Bedouin woman raped and killed by Israeli soldiers in 1949, was accused of “describing Israel as a machine murderer.” The volume, translated and published in German in 2022, was awarded the prestigious Liberaturpreis prize, given to authors from Asia, Africa and the Arab world. Annually, the recognition is awarded during a solemn ceremony at the Frankfurt Book Fair which is one of the largest and most authoritative gatherings in world publishing.

Boos’ statements and the cancellation of the Shibli awards ceremony have raised protests from Arab publishing houses and many authors. From the Sharjah Book Authority, to the Association of Arab Publishers of the Emirates, passing through many independent Arab publishing houses and writers, the announcement of the withdrawal of their participation from the event in Frankfurt. “We support the role of culture and books – writes the association of Arab publishers of the Emirates in a statement –, to encourage dialogue and understanding between people”. And they conclude: “We believe this role is important now more than ever.”

Said Khatibi, a famous Algerian writer, also announced the cancellation of his participation because, he wrote on Facebook, “we hoped that literature would play an important role in building a dialogue between the parties”. But, continues Khatibi who had two meetings scheduled, “the fair took a political position of only one side against the other”, the Palestinians. In the past few days, director Boos had declared that “the fair firmly condemned the barbaric terror of Hamas” and that “their thoughts were with the victims, their relatives and the people who are suffering from this war”, not mentioning the victims to Palestinians. Litprom is attempting to quell the controversy and, after the uproar, announced that it wanted to reorganize the ceremony. But only after the end of the fair.