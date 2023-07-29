the Azzurre overwhelmed at the LIVE Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON (New Zealand) – After debut win against Argentina arrived thanks to Girelli’s goal in the final in Auckland, coach Bertolini’s blues were heavily downsized in the second match lost 5-0 against Sweden.

11:28

96′ – Triple whistle, Sweden beat Italy 5-0

Italy’s second match at the Women’s World Cup ends with a heavy 5-0 in favor of Sweden. Goals by Ilestedt (brace), Rolfo, Blackstenius and Blomqvist.

11:26

95′ – Goal for Sweden, 5-0 signed by Blomqvist

From a corner kick by Italy, Sweden scored its fifth goal, which restarted on the counterattack with Blomqvist, good at burning all the blue opponents and placing the 5-0 goal with his left foot.

11:21

90 – There will be six minutes of recovery

There will be six minutes of added time before the triple whistle of Sweden-Italy.

11:19

89′ – Last substitution for Sweden

For Sweden in Blomqvist, out Blackstenius.

11:17

87′ – Italy occasion with Giacinti

Giacinti tries with a first intention right foot, on a pass from Cantore’s right. The ball goes high.

11:05

75′ – Two substitutions for Sweden, one for Italy

Kaneryd and Rubensson out, Jakobsson and Seger in for Sweden. In Italy the moment arrives for Giacinti, who takes the place of Beccari.

11:02

71′ – Substitution for Italy: Cernoia for Caruso

Fourth change of coach Bertolini: Cernoia takes the place of Caruso.

10:59

69′ – Italy’s occasion, Greggi tries

Try to place it Greggi, the ball is deflected for a corner kick.

10:52

62′ – Double substitution also for Sweden

Sweden also moves: Rolfo and Asllani come out, in their place Schough and Janogi.

10:49

59′ – Triple substitution for Bertolini’s Italy

The first substitutions arrive for coach Bertolini: Greggi, Serturini and Lenzini take the place of Dragoni, Bonansea and Di Guglielmo.

10:41

50′ – Goal Sweden, the 4-0 comes again with Ilestedt

After three consecutive corners, Sweden still scored. Personal brace for Ilestedt, who thus signs poker.

10:38

47′ – Opportunity for Sweden, saves Durante

Right-footed shot from the edge of the area by Kaneryd after a wrong clearance by Salvai. During parade.

10:36

45′ – The second half of Sweden-Italy begins

The second half begins, starting from 3-0 for Sweden.

10:20

49′ – Halftime: Sweden-Italy 3-0

After 4 minutes of added time, the first half ended with Sweden ahead 3-0 over Italy.

10:20

49′ – Italy occasion with Beccari

Beccari tries in the melee, but his shot is rejected by the Swedish defence.

10:17

46′ – Goal Svezia, tris di Blackstenius

Italy is in a doll and Sweden’s trio arrives with Blacksteniuswho supports on goal from two steps after a good move from the Scandinavians.

10:15

44′ – Goal Svezia, wheel double with Rolf

On the developments of the corner kick, once again Sweden scored, confirming that set pieces are their extra weapon. In goal Rolf with a paw inside the small area.

10:14

43′ – A sensational opportunity for Sweden, a miraculous Durante

Clamorous mistake by Di Guglielmo, who throws Blackstenius on goal alone. Miraculous in this case Durante, who comes out desperately and intercepts the ball.

10:10

39′ – Goal Sweden: Ilestedt unlocks the match with a header

Second consecutive goal for Ilestedt, the same one who had scored the winning goal against South Africa in the first group match for the Swedes. A header from a corner left no chance for the blue defense.

10:01

29′ – Dangerous corner kick for Sweden

On the immediately following corner kick Asllani tries the Olympic goal, but Durante fumbles.

10:00

28′ – Conclusion by Rolf, Di Guglielmo sacrifices himself

Rolf tries twice for Sweden within seconds. On the first attempt, Di Guglielmo sacrifices himself and remains on the ground injured. With Italy in ten, the Swedes continued to play and Rolf again reached the conclusion, deflected for a corner by Linari.

9:53

23′ – Conclusion from Sweden with Rubensson

Sweden are raising their center of gravity and reach the conclusion with a shot from outside Elin Rubensson, easily saved by Durante.

9:48

17′ – Italy opportunity with Cantore

Cantore tries with a descent on the right, his shot is intercepted by the goalkeeper. Di Guglielmo also tries on the rebound but the conclusion ends wide.

9:41

11′ – Free kick from the trocar for the Azzurre

Keep pushing Italy. Boattin sends the ball into the area with a free kick from the trocar with his left foot, which is rejected with fists by Musovic.

9:31

1′ – Sweden-Italy begins, Cantore tries immediately

Kick-off and immediate chance for the Azzurre: Cantore tries after just 26 seconds with a right footed shot from a tight angle that engages the Sweden goalkeeper in two halves.

9:26

Teams taking to the field for the national anthems

Teams lined up in the center of the field to listen to their respective national anthems.

9:26

Guardant: “It will be strange to play against Lisa Boattin”

Linda Sembrantplayer of Juve and Sweden (who will start from the bench), presented the match shortly before the kick-off: “Italy is a team full of talent, it will be a wonderful challenge. I shared valuable information with my companions. I know the Azzurri well, not just those of Juventus“. Inevitable then a comment on the challenge in the challenge against girlfriend Lisa Boattin: “For me it will be special to find myself as an opponent against Lisa for the first time, but here at the World Cup we are opponents and we will be focused only on this. When the groups were drawn I was in retreat with Juventus and we were joking. We started laughing, we couldn’t believe it“.

9:23

The words of Bertolini and Giuliano before the match

Shortly before the start of the game, these are the words of the coach Milena Bertolini: “They are all very good girls, we have made some small changes but the way of playing is always the same. The principles are always the ones we’ve been working on since the beginning“. To the microphones of Rai also Giuliano: “Ours will certainly be a very compact midfield, ready to restart and show our quality. We pre-rarated it well, we are serene and calm, we can’t wait to get on the pitch. On the one hand we are many kilometers from our country, it is slightly more difficult, but seeing all these people is a really beautiful thing and I think any girl would like to be here in our place. Just to have fun and show our worth“.

9:05

Unprecedented clash between Sweden and Italy at the World Cup

This is the first meeting between Sweden and Italy during a Women’s World Cup. Sweden have alternated between losing (3) and winning (3) in their last six meetings against other European sides in the competition, beating England 2-1 in their most recent (third-place play-off in 2019).

8:45

Sweden-Italy, the official formations

These are the official formations of Sweden-Italy

SWEDEN (4-5-1): Musovic; Andersson, Eriksson, Ilestedt, Bjorn; Asllani, Angeldal, Rolfo, Kaneryd, Rubensson; Blackstenius. Ct: Peter Gerhardsson.

ITALIA (4-5-1): During; Di Guglielmo, Linari, Boattin, Salvai; Giugliano, Bonansea, Beccari, Dragoni, Caruso; Cantor. Ct: Milena Bertolini.

REFEREE: Cheryl Foster. assistants: Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom. Fourth officer: Myriam Marcotte.

8:26

Cristiana Girelli blue amulet

Christian Girelli she scored Italy’s only goal on Matchday 1 against Argentina to move up to four goals in the Women’s World Cup. This is a record shared with Caroline Morace among compatriots. The Juve forward is also the only Italian to have scored in multiple editions of the tournament (2019 and 2023).

8:15

The match between Sweden and Italy is scheduled at 9.30

The match Sweden-Italyvalid for the second day of the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, is scheduled at 9.30 (Italian time) at the Regional Stadium in Wellington and will be visible live and exclusively on Rai 1 and Raiplay.

Wellington Regional Stadium (New Zealand)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

