The Baboon Show will return to Spain after the summer

“God Bless You All” revolves around the protest against the prevailing social system, against the current authorities and against injustices, whatever its form, through twelve songs produced by The Baboon Show y Johan Gustafssonbassist of The Hives.

The band will present this tenth studio album in theaters in six Spanish cities starting next October. The dates are as follows: October 7 (Gijón, Acapulco Room), October 8 (Azpeitia, San Agustin Cultural Center), November 30 (Valencia, Rock City Room), December 1 (Iruña, Sala Totem Aretoa), December 2 (Burgos, Anden 56 Room) y December 3 (Santiago de Compostela, Capitol Room).

