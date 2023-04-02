by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 34 seconds ago

Palermo Under 14 beat Panormus 10-0 thanks to braces from Balsamo, Giordano and La Corte with one. A goal for Giarraffa, Greco, Aurilio and Mucera. The team closes group B…

