World

A baby from Syria survived under the rubble of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday morning.

The videos show how the newborn is covered in dust, and he was soon taken to hospital for treatment. Her mother gave birth after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday morning and died shortly after. According to relatives, the baby is the only survivor of his immediate family. They lived in a five-story building that was leveled in the earthquake.

Pediatrician Hani Maruf said that the baby was brought to hospital with bruises, cuts and hypothermia, but that her condition is now stable.

The baby’s body temperature dropped to 35 degrees Celsius and she had bruises, including a large one on her back, but she is in stable condition, said Maruf, the doctor treating the baby.

He estimated that the baby was born a few hours before she was found, given how low her temperature had dropped. If the girl had been born just before the earthquake, she would not have survived so many hours in the cold, he said.

“If the girl had been left for another hour, she would have died,” he said.


