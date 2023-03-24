Home World “The bad girls”, new preview of Los Pilotos
"The bad girls", new preview of Los Pilotos

"The bad girls", new preview of Los Pilotos

The group The pilots returns with “The bad girls”, the new preview of what will be his new EP “Reboot”.

In this second installment of what will be “Reboot”the new epa of the project led by Banin y Florent of The planetsits authors celebrate the woman who “is not afraid of being the bad guy in the story, the princess who got bored of the story, the one who dares to do what she wants, without apologizing.”

For this they have the voice of the Peruvian artist pamela rodriguezwho raises his fist and sounds loud, singing without fear “Open the cell, break the chains, don’t get on your knees, say what you think, we’ve earned this party.”

According to Rodríguez, “Las chicas malas” is “a song to dance to, a flash, a curse that frees us from the social mandate to be the good ones. Because the exemplary woman, within the framework of our culture, she has been an effective collaborator of the patriarchal system. However, the ‘bad girls’ are the ones that have broken the schemes so that women can be free”.

For Banin, the song has a more than consistent electro-punk approach: “We started looking for something that was aggressive in the modular synth, and we accompanied it with reverberated guitars and a bass with the attack of the very fast filter, all supported by the powerful sound and saturated drum machine. It was about covering the concept with wild and fun elements, rebellious and elegantly badass”.

The song is accompanied by a video clip that adds to the concept behind the visual identity of the theme. In it appear images of different “sukeban” or “delinquent girls” from Japan in the seventies and eighties, who faced the vision of their time, which demanded pure and extremely beautiful women, always – of course – from the male gaze. .

