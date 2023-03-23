22.03.2023

The National Security Department of Hong Kong arrested He Junren, the former vice chairman of the Stake Association, again on the charge of “obstructing justice”. The West Kowloon Court ruled today that bail was revoked and Ho Chun-yan must be remanded in custody pending trial.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) He Junren, 71 years old, was the vice chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance and a former member of the Hong Kong Legislative Council. For 30 consecutive years, the stake has held June 4 parades and candlelight rallies in Victoria Park.

In 2021, He Junren was charged with “inciting subversion of state power”. The following year he was released on bail on the grounds of health, but he was required to surrender his travel documents, not to leave Hong Kong, obey the curfew and report to the police station three times a week. Any crime or act that may be considered a violation of the National Security Law, or endangering national security under Hong Kong laws.”

On Tuesday (March 21), He Junren was arrested by the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police on suspicion of interfering with witnesses during bail.

Hong Kong media reported that the object of Ho Junren’s suspected interference was the family member of an important defendant in the “35+” primary election case of the pro-democracy camp.

Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way 1st anniversary On June 4, 1990, Hong Kong people took to the streets for the first time to commemorate the first anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Since this year, the Hong Kong Branch Association organizes large-scale mourning activities every year. Since the 1989 pro-democracy movement is a taboo topic in mainland China, Hong Kong has gradually become the center of various memorial activities related to June 4th. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way Candlelight in Victoria Park Since 1990, every year on the evening of June 4th, a candlelight vigil has been held in Victoria Park in Hong Kong to commemorate the victims of the June 4th massacre and express their demands for freedom and democracy. The number of participants ranged from tens of thousands to more than 100,000 (according to the figures of the organizing committee, which is generally higher than the figures released by the police), it was the largest commemoration event of June 4th in the world. (2015 data picture) Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way old man in tiananmen In 2013, people in Taipei held a candlelight vigil to commemorate June 4th and express their solidarity with Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo in prison. Liu Xiaobo is one of the representatives of the 89 democracy movement, together with Zhou Duo, Gao Xin, and Hou Dejian, he is called the “Four Gentlemen of Tiananmen”. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way looking at taipei In 2019, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of June 4th, Taipei held special commemorative activities. Previously, an inflatable “tank man” art installation built by Taiwanese artist Shake was placed in front of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei. Pro-democracy activists such as Wang Dan and Zhou Fengsuo, who had personally witnessed June 4th, attended the event. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way The three places on both sides of the strait become the only one The scale and history of Taiwan’s June 4th commemoration activities are far less than those in Hong Kong, but they have begun to receive more attention in recent years. In 2020, despite the impact of the epidemic, more than 3,000 people attended the candlelight memorial service in Taipei. Since both Hong Kong and Macau banned June 4 gatherings this year on the grounds of epidemic prevention, Taiwan became the only place on both sides of the Taiwan Strait where June 4 could be commemorated. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way June Fourth Memorial Hall The Hong Kong June 4th Memorial Museum was temporarily located in Kowloon in 2012, and then moved to City University and Tsim Sha Tsui successively. It encountered repeated setbacks in the process of finding a new site and was forced to close several times. In 2018, the Stake Association purchased real estate in Mong Kok as a new location, and reopened in April 2019. After being closed for renovation in April 2021, it reopened at the end of May, but was closed again a few days later by the authorities on the grounds of “incomplete license”. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way Pillar of Remembrance On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of June 4th in 2019, university students in Hong Kong cleaned the work “Pillar of Remembrance” by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt. It has been exhibited on tour in various universities in Hong Kong, and now stands on the podium of the Haking Wong Building of the University of Hong Kong. Traditionally, the stake will send people to wash the sculpture every year on the eve of June 4th. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way Remembrance under the epidemic In 2020 under the new crown epidemic, due to the epidemic prevention order, the authorities did not approve the June 4 rally in Victoria Park for the first time in 31 years. But tens of thousands of Hong Kong people still came to Victoria Park to light candles and observe silence. Hong Kong and Taiwan used to commemorate June Fourth in this way banned again In 2021, the Hong Kong authorities once again banned the June Fourth Memorial Gala. After the Hong Kong National Security Law came into effect a year ago, the freedom of speech and assembly in Hong Kong society has been further squeezed. At the same time, non-governmental June 4th commemorative activities in Macau were banned for the second consecutive year.

The Hong Kong democrats proposed the “35+ referendum primary election plan” in 2020, hoping to win more than half of the seats in the Legislative Council election that year. On February 6, 2023, 47 people were charged with the crime of conspiracy to subvert state power under the “Hong Kong National Security Law” due to the “35+ primary election”. Prosecutors accused the democrats of using the fight for 35+ as a means to achieve the five major demands and “solicit speculation”, which eventually led to a government shutdown and Western sanctions on the CCP.

A total of 5 members of the Democratic Party were charged with the crime of “conspiracy to subvert state power” for the “35+” primary election case. The main representative law firm representing the case, He Xiewei Law Firm, has a close relationship with Ho Junren. He Junren is accused of interfering with the family members of the witnesses in custody in order to influence the testimony of the witnesses.

He Junyan was accused of violating the conditions of bail and was escorted to the West Kowloon Court today (March 22) to appear in the case of “inciting subversion of state power”. The prosecution applied to revoke the defendant’s bail, while the defense said the defendant should be allowed to continue to recognise. After hearing the arguments of both parties, Chief Magistrate Su Huide decided to revoke the defendant’s bail and Ho Chun-yan must be remanded in custody pending trial.

On March 9, Deng Yan’e, the former director-general of the Hong Kong labor organization “Trade Union”, was arrested by the Hong Kong police on suspicion of “colluding with foreign forces to endanger national security” while visiting her husband Li Zhuoren who was serving a sentence in Stanley Prison on Hong Kong Island. Li Zhuoren once served as the secretary-general of the “Trade Union”.

Hong Kong’s “Wen Wei Po” reported that Deng Yan’e left Hong Kong for the UK in September 2021, but returned to Hong Kong secretly earlier.

More than two years after the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, a large number of opposition figures have been arrested and imprisoned. Many political and civic organizations have announced their dissolution.

Changes in Hong Kong Wong Nai Chung Valley in Hong Kong in 1843 This plate painting is believed to depict the Wong Nai Chung Valley in Hong Kong around 1843. The bamboo aqueduct in the center of the picture is used to connect the nearby aqueduct to divert water for irrigation. Since the Qin Dynasty was included in the territory of China, Hong Kong has been mainly engaged in agriculture, fishing and salt industry. Before the 19th century, it had no significant influence on the historical stage. After Hong Kong was opened as a port in 1841, the British government officially named the place “Hong Kong”. Changes in Hong Kong Hong Kong in 1860 After the first Opium War (1839-1841), the Qing government was forced to sign the Treaty of Chuanbi Grass in 1841 and the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842, ceding Hong Kong Island to Britain. In 1856, Britain launched the Second Opium War, and the Qing court was defeated again by the British and French forces. In 1860, the Qing court was forced to sign the “Treaty of Beijing”, ceding the southern tip of the Kowloon Peninsula to Britain. Changes in Hong Kong Hong Kong people around 1880 This is a picture depicting a group of Hong Kong people playing chess, playing the piano, and writing around 1880. In 1898, the Qing government was defeated in the Sino-Japanese War of 1898. Britain forced the Qing government to conclude the “Sino-British Expansion of the Hong Kong Boundary”. The Chinese side agreed to lease the New Territories from the north of Boundary Street in Kowloon to the Shenzhen River and 235 islands to the United Kingdom for a period of 99 years. Changes in Hong Kong Hong Kong around 1910 This photo was taken around 1910. At that time, Hong Kong had developed from a small fishing village in the past to a settlement of Chinese immigrants, an entrepot and a trade center. Changes in Hong Kong Queen’s Road, Hong Kong around 1910 Queen’s Road is the first major road built after the opening of Hong Kong. After Hong Kong became a free port in 1842, industry, commerce, finance and public utilities continued to develop. In 1911, the Kowloon-Canton Railway was officially completed, and the University of Hong Kong was officially established in this year. In terms of judiciary, Hong Kong adopts a dual legal system. On the one hand, it introduces the common law system based on English law, and on the other hand, it retains some laws and customs from the Qing Dynasty. Changes in Hong Kong Hong Kong’s financial district in 1940 This is a photo of Hong Kong’s financial district taken on February 27, 1940. During World War II, the Japanese occupied Hong Kong from December 25, 1941 to August 15, 1945. After Japan surrendered, Britain took back Hong Kong. Changes in Hong Kong In 1984, China and Britain signed the Joint Declaration on the Hong Kong Question. On December 19, 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and then Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang signed a joint statement on the Hong Kong issue. Deng Xiaoping, director of the Central Advisory Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Li Xiannian, chairman of the People’s Republic of China, attended the signing ceremony. According to the statement, the Government of the People’s Republic of China decided to resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong on July 1, 1997. According to the policy proposed by Deng Xiaoping, after the handover of sovereignty, Hong Kong will implement “one country, two systems, a high degree of autonomy, Hong Kong people ruling Hong Kong, and the existing capitalist way of life will remain unchanged for 50 years.” This policy is contained in Article 3 and Annex 1 of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. Changes in Hong Kong Hong Kong handover ceremony in 1997 At 23:42 on June 30, 1997, the Hong Kong handover ceremony between the Chinese and British governments was held in Hong Kong. With the lowering of the Union Jack, a century and a half of British colonial rule in Hong Kong came to an end. Changes in Hong Kong Basic Law enters into force Jiang Zemin shakes hands with British Crown Prince Charles after the Hong Kong handover ceremony. Next to them were then Chinese Premier Li Peng and British Prime Minister Tony Blair. According to Article 5 of the “Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region”, which came into effect on July 1, 1997, “the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will not implement the socialist system and policies, and maintain the original capitalist system and way of life, which will remain unchanged for 50 years.” Changes in Hong Kong The 2014 Umbrella Movement From September 26 to December 15, 2014, a series of civil disobedience movements for genuine universal suffrage took place in Hong Kong, commonly known as the Umbrella Movement. The main demands of the demonstrators are for the right of citizens to nominate the Chief Executive election and the abolition of the functional constituencies of the Legislative Council. The main symbol of the movement is the yellow umbrella. All demands of the demonstrators were rejected, and the movement ended in failure. Changes in Hong Kong Anti-Extradition Movement in 2019 On March 15, 2019, Hong Kong people launched a protest movement against the “Bill of Amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance”, which allows Hong Kong criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial. Protesters revived the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times”. In mid-July, clashes between demonstrators and the police intensified, and a large number of demonstrators were arrested. At the beginning of 2020, after the new crown epidemic was introduced to Hong Kong from mainland China, the anti-revision movement began to weaken under its influence. Changes in Hong Kong Pass the national security law for the port area in 2020 On June 30, 2020, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China passed the “National Security Law” in Hong Kong, targeting four acts of subversion of state power, secession, terrorist activities, and interference by external forces. The law overrides the Basic Law and impacts Hong Kong’s administration, legislation, judiciary, media, education and other fields, marking the end of Hong Kong’s civil society.

