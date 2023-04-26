The balance sheet of Lovers FF 2023

The balance sheet of Lovers 38th

The oldest LGBTQI+ themed festival in Europe and third in the world

directed by Vladimir Luxuria

6 days, more than 50 films on the programme, 9 world premieres, 4 international, 3 European e 41 Italians e many guests between international directors, actors, celebrities, singers, writers and journalists. These are the ingredients of Lovers Film Festival – the oldest festival on LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer and intersex) themes in Europe – which took place in Turin, at the Cinema Massimo del National Cinema Museum from 18 to 23 April.

“This year the director Vladimir Luxuria, in his second three-year mandate, officially started the three-year journey that will lead Lovers to celebrate its fortieth anniversary in 2025 and the numbers of the 2023 edition, even more in relation to the attendance crisis in the cinemas, show that this journey has been started in the best possible way” they underline Enzo Ghigo e Dominic De Gaetanorespectively president and director of the National Cinema Museum of Turin.

The overall turnout was just under 4,500 people with an increase in attendance in the three halls of the Massimo of over 28% compared to 2022. Three screenings recorded the sold out.

“The success of this edition, both in terms of takings and attendance, is a sign of hope for cinemas that must continue to attract people making them dream. And it is the result of a collective work. Lovers is not the festival of Vladimir Luxuria but of the National Cinema Museum and of a team that worked with passion, determination and sacrifice to obtain this beautiful result. And I’m already thinking about next year’s festival” comment Vladimir Luxuria director of the Lovers Film Festival.