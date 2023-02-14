Home World «The Baltic countries are with Ukraine otherwise within 5 years they too will be invaded»- Corriere TV
We are in Kherson and we meet Johanna-Maria Lehtme, 34, Estonian, and she directs the strongest NGO, an association of civil support to Ukrainians during the war. She tells us that Bakhmut will be evacuated very soon because it makes no sense to keep her militarily.

“Why is Estonia so involved? It is important for us to defend Ukraine because otherwise we will be next. A few days ago an Estonian intelligence report said that if Ukraine loses this war, in 5 years Russia will recover and Estonia will be next. Here we are on the front line for the freedom of all of Europe”.

« The situation in Bakhmut is very bad, civilians have been evacuated to other cities. I think it will be ours again soon. We bring here food, candles, batteries, pillows, warm clothes. Everything people need here.” (by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Ukraine)

February 13, 2023

