Republican Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and Donald Trump’s most formidable opponent to become the party’s candidate in the next US presidential election, he signed a law that imposes a ban on abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy, a provision that had previously been voted by the two Houses of the state, both with a Republican majority. The ban won’t go into effect immediately pending a Florida Supreme Court ruling, but it’s still an important political victory for DeSantis in view of his likely candidacy in the party’s primaries for the next US presidential campaign.

The new law will make it much more difficult for women living in Florida and the southern United States to get an abortion, after the US Supreme Court last year reviewed its decision in Roe v. Wade, effectively leaving decisions on abortion-related policies to individual states and without particular rules at the federal level. In Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, three of the major southern states, abortions are banned at any stage of pregnancy, while in Georgia, abortions are prohibited until the fetus’s heart activity is detectable, usually around the sixth week.

Following the numerous new bans, Florida had become the destination for hundreds of women in the last year looking for clinics where it was possible to have an abortion without restrictions. Last year Florida had approved a law to ban abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy, but the decision was contested and submitted to the state Supreme Court because it was deemed to violate the right to privacy enshrined in the state Constitution. The Court has not yet expressed its opinion and for this reason the new prohibition will not be able to enter into force before thirty days from its decision.

The judges of the Florida Supreme Court are mostly conservative, also following the appointments decided in recent years by DeSantis. It is not yet clear what they will decide, but they could choose to confirm the legitimacy of the fifteen-week limit imposed last year, provide a different interpretation of the Constitution on issues related to privacy or review some previous cases, stating that certain principles related to privacy do not apply to the rules on abortion. Alternatively, the two Houses could decide to amend the Constitution to explicitly separate the right to privacy from the rights related to abortion.

The new law signed by DeSantis contains some exceptions, for example the possibility of terminating a pregnancy if the woman’s health is in danger. Abortions of pregnancies resulting from cases of rape and incest will be allowed up to fifteen weeks of pregnancy, but each case will have to be documented and proven, for example through a police report. According to DeSantis, the exceptions are “reasonable”, but the new law has provoked protests from the opposition and numerous associations, which have signaled how difficult it will be to terminate a pregnancy not only in Florida but in most of the southern states.

Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida last November, after conducting a very aggressive electoral campaign, with which DeSantis tried to position himself in view of the Republican presidential primaries. During his first term as governor, the Florida government passed several bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community, including a particularly controversial law that bans discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, and made it impossible to vote in elections. of half term to almost one million people released from prison.