Home World The band The Warning announces shows in Barcelona and Madrid
World

The band The Warning announces shows in Barcelona and Madrid

by admin
The band The Warning announces shows in Barcelona and Madrid

Daniela (lead vocals and guitar), Paulina (drums, voice and piano) and Alejandra (bass, piano and backing vocals) made their name eight years ago with a version of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica. Thanks to the impact of that video, which today has more than 24 million views, they raised funds to publish their first EP, “Escape The Mind”. During the recording of that work, they met Jake Carmona, a producer with whom they have collaborated not only on their debut EP, but on the following three albums.

His first record “XXI Century Blood” came to light in 2017 and opened the doors of the festival Mother Of All Rock Festival from Monterrey. In addition, they had the opportunity to be the opening act for the concert of The Killers in that same city. A year later, they released their second album “Queen Of The Murder Scene”.

After opening concerts for artists of the stature of Stone Temple Pilots, The Pretty Reckless o Foo FightersThe Warning launch their latest project in 2022, “Error”. The album includes “Money” and “Choke”, hits that the trio will share with the Madrid and Barcelona public next June. Tickets will be available starting tomorrow at is link it is other.

See also  Elections in Russia, divided opposition. Feminist candidate Aliona Popova: "Betrayed by Navalny"

You may also like

Palermo, collision between cars and motorcycles in via...

it is the first time in history

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for killing a...

Jelena Bačić Alimpić finished in plaster | Fun

RENAULT- DACIA / After-sales Renaulution: ‘training without ifs...

Israel, to stop the escalation, a diplomatic effort...

The US top secret papers: “Egypt is secretly...

the report cards of the blues. Lodadio leader,...

European gymnastics championships, gold for Italy with the...

Dread Mar I sells out in Barcelona and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy