Daniela (lead vocals and guitar), Paulina (drums, voice and piano) and Alejandra (bass, piano and backing vocals) made their name eight years ago with a version of “Enter Sandman” by Metallica. Thanks to the impact of that video, which today has more than 24 million views, they raised funds to publish their first EP, “Escape The Mind”. During the recording of that work, they met Jake Carmona, a producer with whom they have collaborated not only on their debut EP, but on the following three albums.

His first record “XXI Century Blood” came to light in 2017 and opened the doors of the festival Mother Of All Rock Festival from Monterrey. In addition, they had the opportunity to be the opening act for the concert of The Killers in that same city. A year later, they released their second album “Queen Of The Murder Scene”.

After opening concerts for artists of the stature of Stone Temple Pilots, The Pretty Reckless o Foo FightersThe Warning launch their latest project in 2022, “Error”. The album includes “Money” and “Choke”, hits that the trio will share with the Madrid and Barcelona public next June. Tickets will be available starting tomorrow at is link it is other.

