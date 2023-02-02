Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bank of England has raised rates for the tenth consecutive time. The 0.5% increase brings interest rates to 4%, the highest level in 14 years.

The move, expected by the markets, underlines how fighting inflation is a priority for the Bank of England, despite the weakness of the British economy, which is on the verge of recession. The inflation rate fell to 10.5% in December from 11.1% in October, but remains well above the planned rate of 2%.

“Inflation has started to fall and will continue to fall for the rest of the year following changes in the prices of energy and other goods,” the BoE explained. However, the labor market is tight and domestic inflationary pressures are stronger than expected and could prove to be persistent.

Towards a new rise to 4.5%, first cuts by 2023

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee was not unanimous: seven members voted for an increase, while two wanted to keep rates unchanged so as not to further aggravate the economic crisis, which has led to the greatest collapse in household living standards since the post-war period. According to the Bank, inflation will fall to 8% in June and could fall to 3% in early 2024.

Economists therefore forecast that there could be another hike to 4.5% this year, but that towards the end of 2023 the BoE will start cutting rates. The Bank said it was more optimistic about the prospects for the British economy and revised its forecasts for the trend of GDP in the last quarter of 2022 upwards (+0.1%), after the contraction of 0.3% in the third quarter . However, the current quarter will have a negative sign, with an expected contraction of 0.1%.