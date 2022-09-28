Home World The Bank of England’s sudden push to buy bonds aims to stabilize the market order | Bond Rates | Bank of England | British Economy
World

The Bank of England’s sudden push to buy bonds aims to stabilize the market order | Bond Rates | Bank of England | British Economy

by admin
The Bank of England’s sudden push to buy bonds aims to stabilize the market order | Bond Rates | Bank of England | British Economy

[Epoch Times, September 28, 2022]On September 28, the Bank of England (Bank of England), in order to stabilize the market order, suddenly decided to enter the market to buy long-term British bonds, in order to drive down the soaring bond interest rates.

The bank pointed to the need to prevent “enormous risks to the UK’s financial stability”, to get the economy financed and ready to restore market order and prevent credit risks from spreading to households and businesses.

At the same time, the Bank of England said that the size of the bond purchases will be as the market needs, until the desired effect is achieved. The 10-year government bond yield fell to 4.1% from the 4.5% level this week. A week ago, the bond yield was only at 3.4%.

However, the British government on Friday rolled out 45 billion pounds of tax cuts to stimulate the economy, and will pay for it with 72 billion pounds of debt over the next year. The market reaction was that traders knew the government needed loans and pushed up construction costs, and the pound hit rock bottom. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned Britain to avoid debt financing.

The Bank of England said on Monday that it would not go “against the revival measures”, leaving everything to be planned on November 3. Different from the authorities, the bank is trying to control double-digit inflation by suppressing inflation. Therefore, the market expects interest rates to rise by 0.1% in November.

The bond purchases are expected to last until Oct. 14, “and exit in an orderly manner, provided market risks are contained.” @

See also  Analysis: The Russian-Ukrainian war situation is unfavorable for the CCP to see the wind | Russia | Ukraine |

Responsible editor: Wu Hao#

You may also like

The results of the “referendum on accession to...

Nord Stream, West-Russia exchange of accusations on those...

Raisi “sad for Mahsa”. But against the riots...

Von der Leyen announces new sanctions on Russia...

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 29 September

Russia denies causing the “North Stream” pipeline leak,...

Usa, hurricane Ian has arrived in Florida: devastation...

Marianna Triasko, the Ukrainian resident in Italy who...

U.S. experts question the revised new crown epidemic...

Nord Stream, Chief of Staff Cavo Dragone speaks:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy