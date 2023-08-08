The Banking Regulation in Cuba: Putting Out a Fire with Gasoline

Title: Cuban Economist Warns New Banking Regulations Will Worsen Cash Shortage Crisis

Subtitle: Expert predicts devastating consequences for all Cubans, urges government to reconsider strategy

Cuban economist, Oscar Fernández, has expressed concern over the recent banking regulations implemented by Cuban authorities. Introduced to address the cash shortage affecting the country, Fernández describes the move as “putting out a fire with gasoline.” In an in-depth analysis, the economist predicts dire repercussions and advocates for a different approach to resolve the crisis.

Under Resolution 111, which came into effect last Thursday and will be gradually applied over six months, electronic transactions will be required for any monetary exchanges exceeding 5,000 pesos. Although Fernández acknowledges the importance of improving access to banking, he attributes the new regulation as potentially devastating for various sectors of the society.

Fernández raises attention to the undeniable lack of cash in banking institutions and the low usage of banks within private commerce. However, he asserts that there are other factors contributing to the shortage of banknotes that have not been addressed. The economist also highlights the government’s previous imposition of restrictions on transfers between natural persons in January 2023, resulting in the unbanking of these operations and their entry into the cash economy.

The immediate consequences of this new regulation, according to Fernández, will burden bank branches and further diminish their already reduced services. Moreover, private imports are expected to decline significantly, leading to increased prices for goods and negatively impacting national production reliant on the private sector. Fernández warns that this will exacerbate the stagflation already affecting lower-income individuals.

Fernández emphasizes the significance of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in providing affordable consumer products to both higher and lower-income Cubans. He warns that the disappearance of private supplies could result in higher-income individuals turning to goods provided by the less fortunate, further exacerbating social inequalities.

The economist highlights the potential impact on employment and the stability of numerous families, with many private enterprises facing closure or severe repercussions. Furthermore, he predicts the expansion of informal markets and an increased dollarization process, undermining efforts to digitize the Cuban peso and recover its monetary functions.

Fernández criticizes the government’s autocratic decision-making approach and their failure to consult the National Assembly prior to implementing such significant regulations. He draws parallels to past policy mistakes and urges authorities to recognize the current circumstances and rethink their strategy.

In conclusion, Fernández acknowledges the challenges imposed by the US blockade but asserts that applying the new regulation under the current circumstances only exacerbates the restrictions. He calls for a reconsideration of the strategy to increase bankarization and alleviate the cash shortage. Urgency in action is crucial, as time is running out and further delays may lead to irreversible consequences for the Cuban people.

