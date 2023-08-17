The Bankruptcy of Public Security in Cuba: A Growing Public Insecurity and Escalation of Violent Crimes, According to OCAC Analysis

Cuban Citizen Audit Observatory (OCAC) Report Highlights Growing Public Insecurity and Increase in Violent Crimes in Cuba

The Cuban Citizen Audit Observatory (OCAC) recently released a report analyzing the state of public security in Cuba, dubbing it “the bankruptcy of public security in Cuba.” The report, which covers data from the first half of this year, reveals a concerning trend of growing public insecurity and an escalation of violent crimes.

According to the OCAC’s analysis, public insecurity has become evident through a significant increase in crime and offenses. The observatory recorded 98 verified reports in the first quarter, with 16 incidents occurring in January, 48 in February, and 34 in March. These reports encompassed 42 robberies, 33 murders, 17 assaults, and six categorized under “other types of crimes.”

Moving on to the second quarter of 2023, the report registered 189 crime reports, emphasizing that the provinces most affected were Havana, Villa Clara, and Guantanamo. Notably, the comparison of quarterly behavior is deemed highly relevant as it demonstrates crime nearly doubling between both quarters. Specifically, robberies grew by 83%, and murders surged by 43%.

The OCAC report highlights June as the month witnessing the largest increase in criminal activity, potentially indicating an imminent escalation of criminal acts in the coming months.

Considering the lack of transparency in the government’s management of statistics, as well as the recent surge in propaganda uplifting the supposed efficiency of police work, the OCAC asserts that the figures presented in the report could potentially be much higher. The report aligns with a CubaData investigation, which revealed that 61% of surveyed Cubans claimed to have fallen victim to violence or criminal acts.

The report reveals another concerning trend – the involvement of minors as both victims and perpetrators in various criminal cases, accompanied by the existence of criminal gangs. The OCAC identifies these factors as worrisome indicators of social decay and the insecurity plaguing Cuba. Structural and cultural violence, coupled with the lack of investment in essential services like food, health, education, and housing, contribute to the escalation of public insecurity, the report adds.

The OCAC flags the government’s investment priorities, highlighting the Ministry of the Interior’s focus on dealing with public protests against the regime, specifically the notorious black berets. This skewed priority allocation further hampers efforts to combat the growing public insecurity in the country.

The organization urges reflection and immediate action on the challenges faced in citizen security in Cuba, emphasizing that the solution lies not only in addressing public insecurity but also in tackling the underlying structural and systemic problems.

The OCAC is an independent entity dedicated to investigating and analyzing critical issues in Cuban society. By releasing reports and conducting thorough analysis, the organization aims to promote reflection, debate, and positive, sustainable change.

