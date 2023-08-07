The Barbie phenomenon, exceeded one billion at the Box Office

by palermolive.it – ​​43 seconds ago

The Barbie phenomenon breaks the bank at the world box office, exceeding one billion in box office collections. Mattel’s favorite doll’s feature film not only surpassed the billion mark but took No. 1 in the US Box Office for the third weekend in a row, beating even its rival Oppenheimer. On the other hand Margot Robbie,…

