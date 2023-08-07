Home » The Barbie phenomenon, exceeded one billion at the Box Office
World

The Barbie phenomenon, exceeded one billion at the Box Office

by admin
The Barbie phenomenon, exceeded one billion at the Box Office

by palermolive.it – ​​43 seconds ago

The Barbie phenomenon breaks the bank at the world box office, exceeding one billion in box office collections. Mattel’s favorite doll’s feature film not only surpassed the billion mark but took No. 1 in the US Box Office for the third weekend in a row, beating even its rival Oppenheimer. On the other hand Margot Robbie,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Barbie phenomenon, which exceeded one billion at the Box Office, appeared 43 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Francesca Michielin cancels two concerts. “I have health problems. I will be operated on»- breaking latest news

You may also like

Tragedy touched in the Palermo sea, an elderly...

121 artists will be present at the 35th...

“What is your sun sign?” and “What is...

Udinese market – Aké signs today / Here’s...

Udinese – Official: Aké is a new Juventus...

Important Announcement: Your Web Browser is Not Supported...

After tumor surgery, a woman thought she was...

Title: “Korea Land and Housing Corporation Scandal Exposes...

Bogdan Bogdanović on Serbia’s preparations for Mundobasket |...

found alive after 35 hours – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy