The barge hosting asylum seekers in the UK has a complicated history

On Monday, the first asylum seekers boarded the Bibby Stockholm, the huge barge chartered by the British government to accommodate up to 500 people while awaiting the outcome of their asylum applications. The initiative is considered highly controversial both because it is part of a wider Conservative government plan to discourage and prevent the arrival of asylum seekers in the UK, and because asylum seekers will be housed in confined spaces ill-suited to the needs of people who are often vulnerable and with complex needs.

It is not the first time, however, that Bibby Stockholm has been used to host asylum seekers: in almost fifty years of activity it has toured various European countries and welcomed hundreds of migrants, homeless people and workers, in some cases ending up involved in scandals and protests due to the degrading conditions reported on board.

Bibby Stockholm was built in 1976 and flies the flag of Barbados, a small island state in Central America. It looks like a floating rectangular structure but without an engine (therefore it cannot move independently but must be towed), it is 93 meters long and as tall as a three-story building. It is owned by Bibby Line, a British shipping company which belongs to the Bibby Line Group, founded in 1807 and based in Liverpool. In 1992 she was converted into an “accommodation vessel” and since then she has been chartered by various entities, both public, such as governments or municipal administrations, and private. The organization of the spaces has changed several times, based on the ways in which it has been used and the entity that rented it.

Between 1994 and 1998 the Bibby Stockholm was moored at the port of Hamburg, Germany and 52 berths were made available of homeless people and asylum seekers. In 2005 it was moved to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands and used to house migrants and asylum seekers whose applications had been rejected. According to a relationship published by the British NGO Statewatch in 2012, conditions aboard the Bibby Stockholm and the Reno – another barge docked in Rotterdam at the same time and used to house asylum seekers – were so bad that people aboard often staged protests or hunger strikes.

This situation was also described by the Dutch journalist Robert van de Griend, who in 2006 managed to get hired as a guard on board the Bibby Stockholm and after two weeks wrote a long report for the magazineFree Netherlands”. Van de Griend said that conditions aboard the barge were “inhuman”, that the guards were not adequately trained to deal with asylum seekers and that abuse, fights and suicide attempts occurred frequently.

The people on board could not carry out any work, education or rehabilitation activity, and could not lodge complaints either inside or outside the structure. Working undercover, van de Griend documented instances of physical and verbal abuse by both guards and between inmates, and detailed the hiring process and training that employees must go through for a week before starting work. during which the rights of prisoners were never mentioned. On one occasion, van de Griend asked a colleague what to do to resolve any problems between prisoners: the answer was “don’t interfere”.

We returned to talk about Bibby Stockholm in 2008. In the night between 2 and 3 February Rachid Abdelsalam, an Algerian man who suffered from heart problems, he died on board the barge: according to the relationship Of Statewatch, Abdelsalam had not received adequate medical treatment for his condition: for example, his heart ailments had been treated with cough medicines. Although other asylum-seekers on board repeatedly indicated that his health was deteriorating, the guards arrived in Abdelsalam’s room only two hours after his death. Abdelsalam’s death triggered some protests in front of the barge.

Nel 2013 la Bibby Stockholm attraccò in the Scottish port of Lerwick, on the Shetland Islands, in the North Sea. It was used by the British oil company Petrofac to house workers involved in the construction of a new natural gas processing plant. For that occasion, the boat was completely modernized and its spaces were organized to house 222 rooms with en suite bathrooms and various common areas, including a kitchen, a restaurant and a gym. A WiFi connection was also activated. The boat he left the port of Lerwick in 2017, after being unused for over a year.

For a while’ Yes, I speak the possibility of using the rooms of the Bibby Stockholm and other similar barges as student accommodation in Galway, Ireland, but the project was later abandoned. Finally, in 2018 the boat was moved to Sweden, where she hosted workers at a wind farm in the north of the country, before returning to the UK.

Recently its internal structure was again modified and adapted to accommodate up to 500 asylum seekers, all men and aged between 18 and 65 years. The British government explained that it had chartered the boat for mainly economic reasons. Today there are around 50 thousand asylum seekers in the United Kingdom – a rather modest and absolutely manageable figure for one of the richest countries in the world – and they are hosted in public facilities or in hotels scattered throughout the country. According to a government estimate, these accommodations cost the government about 6 million pounds a day (about 7 million euros): the use of the barge should allow part of these expenses to be cut. Actually a detailed report Put together from two British NGOs he estimates that there will be no savings, and indeed hosting asylum seekers on the barge could cost even more money.

To accommodate asylum seekers, the capacity of the barge’s 222 rooms, previously designed for single use, has been doubled by replacing the single beds with bunk beds. Some common areas have been converted into dormitories. Journalists who took part in an organized tour at the end of July said that the cabins also have televisions (which, however, are not connected to any antenna and are therefore unusable), a desk, a mirror, a small wardrobe and a small window. It is possible to play sports in two outdoor areas in a small gym, and there is a room for educational activities, but it only seats eight. There will be no doctors on the ship but only one nurse, five days a week.

According to an estimate by theIndependentwhen Bibby Stockholm will host the maximum number of asylum seekers, each of them will have less space than the extent of a standard car park, even considering the few common spaces on the barge.

There will be no curfew and asylum seekers will not be formally detained, but given that there are numerous checkpoints to disembark, there is no public transport and they cannot work or go to school, it is unlikely they will leave the barge.

