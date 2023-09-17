The Battle for Control: Competing Governments in Sudan Amidst Political Crisis

Headline: Sudanese Military Leaders Clash Over Formation of Government Amid Political Crisis

In a significant development in the ongoing political crisis in Sudan, Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has left the central force headquarters in Khartoum and established a temporary headquarters in the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast. Sources indicate that al-Burhan intends to form an emergency government to manage the country until all parties in Sudan reach reconciliation. However, this move has been met with resistance from Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, who has threatened to form a parallel government in Khartoum.

Hemeti, in an audio recording released on his social media account, stated that his forces would begin negotiations to form “civilian authorities” in areas under their control. He expressed concerns that al-Burhan’s formation of a government in Port Sudan would lead to a division similar to that in other countries where two parties control different parts of the country. This has raised questions about the legitimacy and recognition of a potential government formed by Hemeti.

The political crisis in Sudan has exposed the poor performance of the government appointed by ministers spread across the country and neighboring capitals. Services have worsened, and citizens have felt a political and constitutional vacuum. There have been concerns that neighboring leaders may exploit this situation and destabilize Sudan further.

Amidst this backdrop, al-Burhan initiated negotiations to form a government, assigning his deputies to prepare proposals for the selection of a prime minister and a nonpartisan civilian government. However, complications arose as the Juba Peace Agreement, which provides for representation of the Darfur region in the Council of Ministers, posed a challenge for al-Burhan. Any exclusion of Darfur ministers from the government formation could undermine the agreement and exclude leaders of armed movements in the region.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC), which initially formed the governing coalition with the Sovereign Council, warned that the formation of hostile governments by both sides in the conflict could lead to a deepening of the crisis and potential civil war. The FCC announced its intention to take measures to counter secessionist plans and prevent further division of the country.

Recent developments have intensified the competition and conflict between the two factions, the liberal and the forces of change, who were part of the governing coalition earlier but were excluded in October 2021. The liberal faction accuses the forces of change of being closer to the military leadership and trying to control the government for their own interests. On the other hand, the forces of change view the liberal faction as a political incubator for the Rapid Support Forces and seek to use it to regain power.

Amidst the conflict between the factions and Hemeti’s threats to form a government in Khartoum, it remains unclear who will be involved and whether it will gain legitimacy and international recognition. Hemeti’s forces currently control key areas in Khartoum, including government buildings and media headquarters. However, observers believe that Hemeti’s involvement in widespread violations against civilians may deter political parties from participating in any joint powers or actions associated with his government.

The situation in Sudan remains highly volatile, and the formation of rival governments by military leaders has further deepened the political crisis. The international community is closely monitoring the developments and urging all parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means to ensure stability and avoid further escalation.