It is not yet clear how the battle for Bakhmut could end, the small city in eastern Ukraine where Russia’s military efforts have been concentrated for months. Bakhmut is now surrounded on three sides, and in recent days there has been talk for the first time of the possibility that the Ukrainian army will withdraw from the city. At the same time, the Russian positions aren’t particularly solid either: Russian soldiers are advancing slowly and at enormous cost, and there is talk of ammunition shortages.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a respected American research center, it is likely that the Ukrainian military will decide to implement a “retreat in combat”, i.e. that it decides to withdraw slowly trying to inflict as many losses as possible on the Russians. The Russian army’s assault on Bakhmut is mostly made by inexperienced recruits, and according to most military analyzes the losses faced in capturing the city are much higher on the Russian side.

According to the ISW, a complete military takeover of Bakhmut by Russia would be very difficult, because the Ukrainian defenses remain solid: according to various military analyses, the Ukrainians still occupy the center of the city, and a house-to-house confrontation would be a massacre for both armies. However, Russia is continuing to use an enormous amount of men and equipment: on Sunday the Ukrainian army announced that the previous day it had repelled as many as 130 attacks by the Russians.

The Russian strategy is probably to convince the Ukrainians that the losses to defend the town would be too high, and then to withdraw. Indeed, for the first time, the Ukrainians are considering the possibility of retreating, but precisely by continuing to fight and trying to inflict as many losses as possible on the Russians.

Russia’s strategy of investing huge amounts of men and equipment in Bakhmut is also straining the Russian military and the Wagner Group, a mercenary company affiliated with the Russian military and commanded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, an entrepreneur and politician close to Putin. Sunday Prigozhin he said that the Wagner group does not have enough ammunition to guarantee the positions conquered so far in Bakhmut, and has asked for an intervention by the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin has been critical of the management of the war for months, and has already asked on more than one occasion that the Wagner group receive more supplies. It is not clear whether this latest request for help is sincere or an attempt at political positioning.

In addition to being militarily risky, a possible Russian conquest of Bakhmut would also be strategically insignificant. The town is located on the road that leads to the most important Ukrainian cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, and therefore it is an obligatory passage if the Russian army wants to advance, but it has no particular strategic value.

Also, how he said al New York Times a military analyst, “the reality is that if the Russians finally conquer Bakhmut they are conquering ruins. It is a small town of minimal strategic importance, and with no infrastructure left standing capable of supporting an occupying force. That the Russians invested so much in conquering it says a lot about their poor strategy in the war».

Despite this, Bakhmut’s conquest could be Russia’s first victory in months of war, and would probably have great symbolic value.