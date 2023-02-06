06.02.2023

It is a taboo for military strategists to change generals just before the battle, but when the Russia-Ukraine war was at a stalemate, there was news that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine was about to be replaced. A person close to President Zelensky said that due to the frequent corruption scandals in the Ministry of Defense, the current Minister of Defense Reznikov is under great pressure, so he will be transferred to other important positions, but the specific time is unknown.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) It is not clear when this personnel change will be officially announced. David Arachamija, chairman of the parliamentary group of the “Servant of the People” party to which President Zelensky belongs, posted on the social platform Telegram that the current director of military intelligence, 37-year-old Kyrylo Budanow, will take over. The post of Minister of Defense.

Alachamia said that the above-mentioned decision was completely in line with “logic” in a state of war, “In a state of war, the Ministry of Defense should be led by professionals with a security background, not by a politician.” Chamiya declined to disclose the specific time of this personnel change. Later, he issued another document saying, “During this week, there will be no personnel changes in the Department of Defense system.”

Ukrainian military chief Budanov expected to become defense minister



It is reported that Olexij Resnikow, who will serve as Minister of Defense from 2021, will take up the post of Minister of Strategic Industry. Reznikov, 56, a former jurist, has drawn widespread criticism over a series of corruption and waste scandals at the defense ministry. Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Wjatscheslaw Schapowalow (Wjatscheslaw Schapowalow) had been forced to take the blame and resign due to the high price of military supplies. According to media reports, other departments within the Ministry of National Defense have also had scandals involving embezzlement and embezzlement of military barracks construction funds.

“Absolutely with a clear conscience”

Reznikov has denied the allegations against him, saying it was an attempt “to tarnish the credibility of the Ministry of Defense at this critical juncture” and that he has “absolutely a clear conscience”. Reznikov said that he would not take the initiative to resign. “According to the Ukrainian constitution, the choice of the Minister of Defense can only be determined by President Zelensky, who is the highest military officer in Ukraine.” As of now, Ukrainian President Zelensky No public statement has been made on the matter.

Ukraine, which has been fending off a Russian invasion for a year, is widely regarded as the most corrupt country in Europe. The country currently relies on Western aid for the vast majority of its military spending.

(Reuters, DPA, AFP)

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.